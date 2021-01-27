Spirited Union adds Organic Coconut rum

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 27 January, 2021

Amsterdam-based rum producer Spirited Union has added an Organic Coconut expression to its range in the UK.

The 38% abv rum has a UK rrp of £27.50 and suggested serves with pineapple juice, lemonade, cola or in a Coconut Mojito.

It joins a range from the company – which describes itself as “the world’s first botanical rum distillery” – that includes Spice & Sea Salt, Lemon & Leaf, Queen Pineapple & Spice, Sweet Orange & Ginger and Pink Grapefruit & Rose varieties.

The new addition is made with rum from Belize and sun-dried organic coconut flakes, and also features Madagascan vanilla and Peruvian cacao.

The rum is brought down to bottling strength by the addition of organic coconut water.

Spirited Union founder Ruben Maduro said: “We are continuing our mission to introduce a flavour driven approach to rum by avoiding fake additives and artificial aromatics, common in a lot of rums in the market today.

“Having lived and worked in Aruba in the Dutch Antilles, I looked to warmer climates for inspiration for our botanicals for this new expression.

“Organic Coconut has a taste of the tropics with a slightly nutty, sweet and creamy coconut flavour.”

