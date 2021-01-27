Mangrove secures New York whiskey and gins

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 27 January, 2021

Mangrove UK has signed a distribution deal to represent New York Distilling.

The British firm will handle the American producer’s Ragtime Rye whiskey, Rock & Rye whiskey liqueur and Dorothy Parker and Perry’s Tot gins.

The deal has been revealed the day after Brown-Forman announced it was ending a distribution deal with Mangrove, to take Old Forester bourbon, a trio of Scotch whiskies and two tequilas in-house.

Allen Katz founded the Brooklyn-based New York Distilling in 2011 and the portfolio has been available in the UK through Maverick Drinks since 2013.

Katz said: “We have been privileged to present our distinctive rye whiskeys and gins to this discerning market and have always felt that cocktail and whiskey connoisseurs of Great Britain were a simple extension of our home market in New York City.”

Mangrove UK managing director Nick Gillett added: “I love New York as a city and I am passionate about quality spirits, so being given the opportunity to represent New York Distilling is something I couldn’t pass up. 

“Allen is an inspiration and the depth and breadth of his knowledge is extraordinary – and every product he produces has his hallmark of quality throughout the bottle.”

Mangrove also announced a deal to represent the Danish distiller Empirical in the UK last week.

Site Search

