Brown-Forman to end spirits deal with Mangrove

Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman is taking the UK distribution of its entire spirits portfolio in-house, ending a deal for a number of brands with Mangrove UK.

The move will come into effect when the current contract ends on May 1 and will affect Benriach, Glendronach and Glenglassaugh Scotch whiskies, El Jimador and Herradura tequilas, and Old Forester bourbon.

Brown-Forman set up its own distribution company in the UK last May, initially to handle brands including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve and Chambord.

Jeremy Shepherd, Brown-Forman’s UK general manager, said: “We are pleased with the growth these brands have achieved and the foundation Mangrove UK has helped build with consumers and customers.

“By having all Brown-Forman brands in the same distribution organisation, we believe we will further drive the growth and development of our entire portfolio of brands across the country.”

Mangrove UK managing director Nick Gillett added: “I have been immensely proud to represent these brands over the last decade.

“The growth in volume, reputation, and customer awareness that we have been able to achieve will provide a very solid platform as the brands return to the wider Brown-Forman portfolio.

“We will be left with some great memories and friendships and will concentrate on achieving the same successes for our new portfolio.”

