St Peter’s Brewery bought by group of private investors

The Suffolk brewer St Peter’s has been sold by John Murphy who founded it 23 years ago.

St Peter’s was one of the first of the modern wave of British craft brewers, noted for its oval-bottomed, flask-style bottles.

Its beers have achieved notable export success and it has recently been making its mark in the growing alcohol-free sector.

St Peter’s has been bought by a team of private investors headed by chief executive Derek Jones, who has held numerous international marketing roles with SAB Miller and was most recently senior regional marketing director for Asia Pacific and Africa at Molson Coors.

“This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for St Peter's Brewery,” said Jones.

“St Peter's has strong roots and a very distinctive identity.

“It is a powerful platform from which to grow the business into the future.

“John Murphy had a clear vision for the brand, and we want to build on that.

“We will invest in the brewery in Suffolk from the outset to maintain quality while meeting growing demand.

“We believe the staff at St Peter’s have contributed enormously to the company’s success and are key to its future.

“We look forward to working with this excellent team and making some really good British beer.”



St Peter’s is based in the grounds of St Peter’s Hall in rural Suffolk and owns the historic Jerusalem Tavern in central London.

Murphy, who is to retire on the sale of St Peter’s, founded the marketing consultancy Interbrand in the 1970s and sold it in 1993.

His early credits, according to Wikipedia, include creating brand names and identities for BT, the Mini Metro car, Hobnob biscuits, Homebase, Gala Bingo, Prozac and Zeneca, the Swedish pharmaceuticals business now part of Astra Zeneca, the British company behind development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

