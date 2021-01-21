Love Drinks adds El Recuerdo and Zignum mezcal brands

Love Drinks has added to its portfolio by securing the UK distribution rights for Mexican Mezcal company Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto (CAGP).

A growing trend in the last few years across the UK, Mezcal is defined as any agave-based liquor and can be made from over 30 varieties of agave, such as Espadín, Tobalá, Tobaziche, Tepeztate, Arroqueño and Blue Agave, which is famously used to make tequila.

As part of the agreement, Love Drinks will initially be launching the El Recuerdo Mezcal - made famous by its association with American mixed martial artist and UFC champion Jorge Masvidal - and the ultra-premium Zignum Mezcal.

Samantha Burke, Managing Director of Love Drinks, said: “The Mezcal star has been rising and even the pandemic hasn’t dented people’s interest and enthusiasm for it. These two brands have been leading the charge with flavour, authenticity, provenance and sustainability central to everything they do.

“Unlike how most tequila is consumed over here, mezcal is made to be savoured and works brilliantly with food so we’re excited by the prospects in 2021.”

The two brands and product ranges being rolled out to the UK include: El Recuerdo Mezcal, which is described as “the essence of a vibrant and colourful Oaxaca; it’s attitude, character and pride in a bottle”.

El Recuerdo Mezcal is made from Agave Espadín plants and is crafted with traditional techniques. It has a smoky flavor, a characteristic of the traditional Mezcals of the region. It is cooked over river rocks with certified pine and oak woods to achieve an environmentally-friendly product.

The range includes El Recuerdo Joven Mezcal (rsp: £36.85) and El Recuerdo Abocado con Gusano Mezcal, which is enriched with the agave worm) (rsp: £38.90).

Love Drinks will also distribute the Zignum range of Mexican Mezcals, including Reposado (rsp: £45.70) and Añejo (rsp: £62.58), which are aged in oak casks for more complexity and character. Zignum’s Joven Mezcal is a young mezcal which spends no time ageing in oak (Rsp: £37.20).

