Penderyn to handle Israeli whisky range

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 19 January, 2021

Welsh whisky produce Penderyn has been appointed as importer and distributor for a range of single malt whiskies from Israel.

The company is to handle spirits from M&H, Israel’s first whisky producer, which already exports to the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.

Penderyn will supply M&H Classic and the Element Series of three whiskies aged variously in sherry, Islay whisky and red wine casks.

M&H’s Levantine gin is also being made available in the UK.

M&H chief executive Eitan Attir said: “Despite the global situation, 2020 was the most exciting year for us with the worldwide release of our first collection of single malt whiskies.

“We are very enthusiastic about this future long-term partnership with Penderyn, which we believe is the best partner to develop the brand in the UK.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  2. WSTA Launches Low and No Alcohol Labelling…
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Chilean wine category to benefit from new…
  5. Waitrose highlights key drinks trends for…
  6. Champagne sparkles in New Year off-trade sales…
  7. Tesco reports "record" Christmas
  8. Edrington-Beam Suntory UK launches premium…
  9. Bacardi introduces alcohol-free variants for…
  10. Mocktails to add four new drinks in 2021

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95