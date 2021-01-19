Penderyn to handle Israeli whisky range

Welsh whisky produce Penderyn has been appointed as importer and distributor for a range of single malt whiskies from Israel.

The company is to handle spirits from M&H, Israel’s first whisky producer, which already exports to the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.

Penderyn will supply M&H Classic and the Element Series of three whiskies aged variously in sherry, Islay whisky and red wine casks.

M&H’s Levantine gin is also being made available in the UK.

M&H chief executive Eitan Attir said: “Despite the global situation, 2020 was the most exciting year for us with the worldwide release of our first collection of single malt whiskies.

“We are very enthusiastic about this future long-term partnership with Penderyn, which we believe is the best partner to develop the brand in the UK.”

