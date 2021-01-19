New chair and patrons for The Drinks Trust

Enotria & Coe chief executive Troy Christensen has become chair of the board of trustees of trade charity The Drinks Trust.

Christensen joined the board in 2018.

The organisation has also announced that global rum ambassador Ian Burrell, whisky writer and consultant Becky Paskin and brewer and broadcaster Jaega Wise have become patrons.

The Drinks Trust – formerly The Benevolent – introduced its patron programme in March of last year to raise awareness and increase the charity’s reach and impact.

They join existing patrons Matthew Rhys, Jancis Robinson MW, Olly Smith and Tom Yusef who said: “The help and time from our new patrons to further our causes while helping The Drinks Trust to reach new audiences is greatly appreciated.

“We are excited to be working with such dynamic and inspirational people in the drinks industry.”

Christensen said: “This remarkable charity has represented and defended employees of the wine and spirits industry for over 100 years.

“After the unbelievable challenges 2020 presented to our industry through the impact of Covid and government policy, this is a very relevant time for The Drinks Trust.

“The support it offers can be life-changing and reminds us how we can give back through initiatives like The Drinks Community.

“Combined with the ongoing conversation about the creation of a minister for hospitality, the work of The Drinks Trust will be more important than ever in the next few years.”

