IWSR buys Wine Intelligence

The global drinks market data company IWSR has bought the London-based consumer research business Wine Intelligence.

IWSR said the move would allow it to establish “a world-class consumer behaviour division focused exclusively on the global beverage alcohol industry”.

The acquisition follows a decade of collaborative partnership between IWSR and Wine Intelligence, set up by chief executive Lulie Halstead and chief operating officer Richard Halstead in 2002.

IWSR chief executive Mark Meek said: “As Covid-19 reshapes consumer behaviour and beverage alcohol drinking occasions, industry stakeholders are looking for a deeper understanding of the consumer attitudes driving the market.

“Our vision is shaped by our clients, and this acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand on our existing offerings and work with the Wine Intelligence team to provide the industry with access to comprehensive consumer insight across all categories of the drinks industry, including beer, wine, spirits and the ready-to-drink sector.”

Lulie Halstead added: “We are delighted to join the IWSR family after nearly 10 years of our organisations partnering on behalf of our client base.

“I share Mark’s vision of us building a world-class and comprehensive offering of data and consumer insights to support the global beverage alcohol sectors, which we are uniquely positioned to do.”