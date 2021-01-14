Tesco reports "record" Christmas

Tesco has reported a “record” Christmas across all formats and channels.

Sales for the supermarket were up 8.1% pver the six-week festive trading period, driven by a surge in online sales and larger stores returning to popularity.

The lift in Christmas sales is a jump up from the growth seen in the three months to November 28, where sales were up 6.7%.

Ken Murphy, chief executive, said: “Our focus on looking after our customers, including delivering record availability, robust safety measures and great value has enabled us to maintain strong momentum through the Christmas period, outperforming the market every week.

“We delivered a record Christmas across all of our formats and channels. In response to unprecedented demand for online groceries, colleagues delivered over seven million orders containing more than 400 million individual items over the Christmas period.

“We're now supporting 786,000 vulnerable customers with priority access to online slots and, as lockdown measures continue, we’ll keep doing everything we can to ensure everyone can safely get the food and essentials they need.

“Our colleagues went above and beyond, rising to every challenge in the most exceptional of circumstances and I thank every one of them for this. We’re in great shape to keep delivering in 2021 and beyond."

The retailer said online sales had jumped more than 80% over the past 19 weeks, equating to nearly £1 billion extra sales.

