Mocktails to add four new drinks in 2021

American alcohol-free mixed drink brand Mocktails is aiming to add four new drinks to its range in 2021.

The plans have been unveiled as the brand secures a new UK listing with Selfridges for the quartet of existing drinks, based on popular cocktails – Mockapolitan, Mockarita, Mockscow Mule and Sansgria.

The planned new drinks are being developed by Ezra Star, head mixologist at brand owner Mocktail Beverages, and will include mocktails inspired by tea and the Martini cocktail.

Ed Gerard, director of global business development at Mocktail Beverages, said: “We are delighted that Mocktails has been listed by Selfridges, a retailer renowned for its innovation, at a time when the no and low sector is gaining significant traction in the UK.

“We will be looking to further expand distribution throughout the retail and on-trade sectors this year, a year which we believe will be absolutely pivotal for this sector.

“Dry January is just one of the peak trading periods for no and low. It is an opportunity for regular drinkers to trial non-alcoholic beverages which we are seeing then being adopted into their normal drinking patterns as they look to moderate their alcohol consumption.

“Whether someone is abstaining indefinitely or trying Dry January, this isn’t about giving something up, instead it’s about turning moments into memories and elevating the drinking experience of those sober-curious consumers.”

Mocktails claims to be low in sugar and calories, gluten-free, vegan-friendly and with no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

The rrp is £1.99-2.49 for a 20cl bottle and UK distribution is through Craftwork.

Related articles: