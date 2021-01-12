MW to develop Broadland’s No Ordinary wine range

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 12 January, 2021

Clem Yates MW has been signed up by Broadland Drinks as a consultant winemaker to develop its No Ordinary wine range.

Yates is a former Sainsbury’s wine buyer and technical manager at Tesco and was with Off-Piste Wines as sourcing and supply director for seven years.

She left Off-Piste in late 2019 to start her own consultant winemaking and sourcing business.

No Ordinary was launched by Broadland last year with wines from New Zealand, Moldova and Portugal, with the aim of becoming the UK’s biggest multi-country wine brand.

It expects to add three or four wines to the range in 2021.

Broadland chief executive Mark Lansley said” “No Ordinary is all about giving consumers a chance to explore unexpected wines from around the world. 

“Our research showed that consumers want to try something different but are looking for reassurance. 

“We looked for an outstanding, experienced, adventurous winemaker to help us select and blend the right wines and we are very pleased Clem will be working with us on this brand.”

Yates added: “I look forward to developing a fresh and exciting range of wines that engage with today’s adventurous consumers.”

