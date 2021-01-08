McGuigan teams up with The Three Drinkers to focus on mindful drinking

McGuigan Wines has kicked off 2021 with a partnership with The Three Drinkers and their ‘Mind, Sense & Soul: Life Hacks for a Calmer 2021’ campaign, with focus on its alcohol-free range, McGuigan Zero.

The campaign features a series of videos hosted by TV presenters and drinks writers, Aidy Smith and Helena Nicklin. The duo showcase tips and coping mechanisms that have helped them to diminish anxiety and face 2021 in the most positive light.

As many parts of the world return to lockdown, the duo will offer these tips through a series of 12 videos that will go live via The Three Drinkers website and social channels (@TheThreeDrinkers, @Sypped, @Helenasips) throughout January. Each episode will delve into a variety of coping mechanisms people can utilise across topics such as Light, Scent, Write, Move, Sound, Breathe, Green, CBD, Compassion, Happiness, Gut and Mood.

Aidy Smith said: “We’re incredibly thankful to McGuigan for helping us push this campaign further. As someone who has lived with Tourette Syndrome since the age of seven, coping mechanisms have had a colossal impact on my life, I’m humbled to be able to share these with people at a time when they need them the most.”

Co-Presenter, Helena Nicklin, continued: “2020 was a difficult year for so many people and we’ve been open about our own experiences facing anxiety during that time. As we near the final lockdown hurdle of this pandemic, now more than ever, it is crucial people look after their mental health and wellbeing; and we are here for you.”

Julian Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Australian Vintage, added: “We are delighted to be working with The Three Drinkers again and supporting this great campaign. At McGuigan we have always strived to provide a variety of wines giving our consumers choice. Zero is an extension of this for consumers who choose to drink less or no alcohol as part of making better life choices, which fits perfectly with this campaign.

“McGuigan Zero is now the third largest no alcohol wine brand in the UK after only 12 months in market. It is important that we continue to execute these types of campaigns to maintain strong growth and continue to build brand awareness amongst our audience.”

