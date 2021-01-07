Bristol Beer Factory and Talk Club launch alcohol-free beer

Bristol Beer Factory is set to launch its first alcohol free beer in collaboration with Talk Club, a male mental fitness charity.

Clear Head, a 0.5% abv beer, combines two of the US’s most well-known hops, Mosiac and Citra. Clear Head, which is said to be “packed with flavours of sharp citrus, apple and stone fruits” also has added lactose for a subtle smooth creamy sweetness, which then finishes with a crisp dryness on the palate.

Sam Burrows, Bristol Beer Factory Sales Director, said: “We approached brewing Clear Head, as we do with any of our beers, using quality ingredients to produce a bold flavoursome taste. However, Clear Head isn’t just an awesome AF IPA. This liquid will save lives because this beer has the power to prevent men becoming mentally ill.”

He continued “Five per cent percentage of every bottle or pint sold will go directly to keeping Talk Club sustainable to help us keep building this community of positivity and mental fitness, which is good for all men and their partners, parents, kids, friends and colleagues.”

Clear Head is available now in 33cl bottle formats through Bristol Beer Factory website, priced £2.20 per bottle or £22.00 for 12 bottles.

