Jeroboams creates new senior role to manage soaring private sales

Jeroboams, the London-based wine merchant chain, has appointed Alex Turnbull to the position of Private Sales Manager.

This a newly-created role for the wine merchant following a substantial 12% year-on-year increase in private sales.

Turnbull joins the business from a senior sales role at Justerini & Brooks and prior to that he worked for, then managed, the Edinburgh branch of Wood Winters Wines and Whiskies.

Jeroboams chief executive officer, Matt Tipping noted: “Alex will be joining Jeroboams at a really exciting time in our business.

"Despite the challenges and pressure of 2020, our company has seen strong sales growth in our shops, through our new website and particularly in our Private Client business.

"The relationships our team has fostered over the year have strengthened and grown, with many of our regular shoppers converting into the personalised service that we offer including advice on particular wines and spirits, En Primeur offers, storage and investment. Alex’s six years’ experience in a similar role will ensure that this department is best-placed to continue growing with the increased demand.”

