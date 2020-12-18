Nisa introduces festive in-store BWS deals for retailers

Nisa is celebrating the festive season with a raft of in-store alcohol deals to help its retailers drive footfall and sales throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

The promotion, which is available in stores until Friday January 1, is supported by a bespoke marketing campaign including themed POS to help create in-store theatre.

The offer, which sees numerous alcoholic drinks priced at up to 30% off, features a range of different options including gin, Prosecco, wine, beer and flavoured vodka

Included in the promotion is Bud Light 4x44cl at £4, Stella Artois 12x28.4cl at £8, Peroni 12x33cl at £12, Gordon’s Pink Gin 70cl at £14 and Bell’s Blended Scotch Whisky 1-litre at £20 alongside a wide range of white, red and rosé wines at just £6 each.

Also included are a range of Jack Daniels 70cl flavours for £19 including Jack Daniels Original, Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Apple.

Nisa’s Marketing operations manager, Chris Walker, said: “It is likely that Covid-19 restrictions will still be in place for Christmas but with 94% of people planning on still celebrating this year1 shoppers will be looking to treat themselves to some of their festive favourites.

“Not only will this promotion draw in shoppers on the hunt for their festive tipples, it also includes some standout gifting options – perfect for those in more restrictive tiers or those struggling to find the time to do their Christmas shopping this year.”

Related articles: