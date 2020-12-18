Master of Malt brings Hyde Irish Whiskey to the UK

By Sonya Hook
 | 18 December, 2020

Irish Whiskey Hyde is launching in the UK for the first time.

Hyde has been produced by a family of independent ‘bonders’ of Irish whiskey, who have 380 years of family drinks history. It is currently run by brothers Conor and Alan Hyde. The family hand-selects the finest Irish whiskeys made by the distilleries they believe are the best in Ireland, and these and then ‘finished’ in a variety of vintage oak casks.

Conor Hyde travels around the world to source unique barrels for ageing including toasted Oloroso Sherry Hogshead casks from Spain, dark rum from Barbados, bourbon barrels from Kentucky and ex-Burgundy vintage Pinot Noir casks from the Cote d’Or vineyards near Dijon, France.

The full ten-strong collection of Hyde Irish Whiskeys is now available in the UK from Master of Malt, priced from £39.95.

The collection includes Hyde No.1 President’s Cask, which is a 10 year-old Single Malt Sherry Cask Matured whiskey. The collection includes a total of nine cask variants as well as Hyde Cask Strength, which is a single grain bourbon cask matured whiskey.

