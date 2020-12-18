Ten Locks appoints its first hires

Ten Locks, Manchester’s new premium drinks firm, has announced its first hires since its inception.

The Greater Manchester-based company, which was created earlier this year as a sister firm to Kingsland Drinks, is spearheaded by industry stalward Becky Davies, who sits at the helm of Ten Locks as Head of Commercial.

Sinéad Lowe, joins the business as Agency Brand Development Manager, while Penelope McMylor has been appointed as Sales Manager for the start-up business.

Lowe has 20 years’ worth of experience in the drinks industry, most recently in marketing at Signature Brands, part of LWC Drinks. She has also worked across import, distribution and marketing for spirits firm, Love Drinks.

At Ten Locks, Lowe will use her well-rounded industry expertise to lead the development of marketing strategies for the company’s portfolio. She will focus on multi-channel campaigns with the aim of bringing the brands to life for the UK drinks trade and consumers.

Formerly North West Sales Manager for Mangrove Global, Penelope McMylor joins Ten Locks as Sales Manager. McMylor will spearhead the drive to showcase Ten Locks’ portfolio to bars, restaurants and premium and specialist retailers, asserting the company as a go-to for “premium, authentic and credible brands who use their power to galvanise for good”.

McMylor brings years of behind-the-bar experience to the role, having worked for a plethora of Manchester’s top cocktail bars and venues. During her time in hospitality, Penelope developed an unrivalled passion for spirits, going on to participate in several nationwide cocktail competitions before she was head-hunted to work on the other side of the bar in the world of drinks.

Becky Davies said: “We work in an industry that has people at its heart – it’s what makes it so special – and so welcoming Penelope and Sinéad to the team is a real highlight for me. Not least because they bring bags of incredible experience and tonnes of energy, but also because – much like Ten Locks – they want to be a force for positive change in an industry capable of great things.

“Sinéad’s well-rounded and strategic approach to brand building - from sales and marketing to distribution and wholesale - makes her a powerful cornerstone of the team. Our portfolio is designed to unleash untapped trends and innovative products, inspire the trade and lead consumers to new drinks and flavours. With boundless enthusiasm - which is really quite contagious – and long-standing experience, she’s perfectly placed to amplify what we’re bringing to the UK drinks scene.”

Davies continued: “With a similar background to my own, Penelope has years of on trade spirits and hospitality experience. Her drive, creativity and passion, along with a knack of seeing blind spots from both sides of the bar, means she joins Ten Locks with second-to-none relationships and ready to play a critical role in embedding Ten Locks in the industry.

“We launched Ten Locks in one of the most challenging years in history; the addition of Sinéad and Penelope can be considered a sign of our confidence in the UK drinks economy in the long term, despite the difficult times being endured right now by so many.”

“Additionally, Ten Locks plans to expand its team in early 2021 and will be recruiting for a variety of roles in the new year – more positive news for the industry after such a tough year.”

Since launching in August, Ten Locks has worked to create and curate a powerful portfolio of compelling global brands including Nusa Caña, West Cork Irish Whiskey, Applewood Gin, Salford Rum, Banhez Mezcal, Diablesse Rum and El Tequileño - with more additions to the portfolio set to be announced soon. All brands are available to the UK on and off trade now.

