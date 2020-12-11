Philip Schofield and When in Rome add to portfolio with Garcon Wines' flat bottles

Phillip Schofield and When in Rome have launched the “world’s first celebrity-endorsed wine in Garçon Wines’ flat bottles”.

These sustainable bottles, made from 100% recycled PET plastic, will be offered for exclusive online distribution at www.wheninromewine.com and Amazon.

Wine critic and sustainability champion Phillip Schofield’s Italian organic Nero di Troia wine is usually offered in a 2.25 litre bag-in-box.

Now, When in Rome and Schofield will be offering his first 75cl bottle of this wine to UK consumers, priced at £9.99, by collaborating with multi award-winning sustainable wine packaging company Garçon Wines to utilise its innovative bottle format.

When in Rome and Phillip Schofield have been working together since the start of 2020, with a shared vision to bring premium quality wine to consumers in sustainable alternative formats that provide greener, better value, and more convenient options to single-use glass bottles. The duo believe this is “vitally important” following numerous studies which show glass bottles to be the single largest contributor to the carbon footprint of wine.

Adding a 100% recycled PET, flat bottle option to its bag-in-box product range provides wine lovers even more accessible ways to enjoy wine sustainably. The flat bottle is also ideal for e-commerce and more eco-friendly, with a reduced carbon footprint.

Phillip Schofield said of the collaboration: “My mission is to bring premium wines to market that provide wine lovers with more sustainable options when purchasing, without compromising on quality. I worked very closely with When in Rome and Garçon Wines to deliver this concept to market and bring more choice to consumers when they shop. I’m really proud of how my range is developing and how, with When in Rome we can continue to champion sustainability within this category and evolve and strengthen alternative format packaging.”

Rob Malin, chief executive of When in Rome Wine, said: “When in Rome are delighted to be launching such an important product and category shifter with Phillip as he helps us build awareness of the growing sustainable alternative format packaging options for wine. We are proud of the category and the gains this industry has made this year as bag-in-box continues to soar in popularity. We hope a 75cl bottle option will allow more people to join the party, with further choice, when it comes to drinking more sustainably.”

Amelia Dales, Commercial Director of Garçon Wines said: “The expansion of When in Rome and Phillip Schofield’s much-loved range to include our eco, flat wine bottles shows important and motivating progress in the sustainable wine packaging movement.

“Through shape innovation, best-in-class material, and being designed for recycling, our innovation allows consumers to access their favourite wines in a more eco-friendly, efficient, and effective wine bottle. When in Rome and Phillip Schofield have been vocal champions of eco-friendly wine packaging so it has been an honour to join forces to bring our sustainable, flat format to this range.

“We are confident that our packaging offers the greatest sustainability benefits of any wine bottle format. With Phillip’s fantastic wine and far-reaching audience, this launch will allow more consumers to be aware of the impact of wine packaging and to make sustainable choices that are kinder to our planet.”

