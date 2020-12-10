Flint Wines adds first Greek winery to its portfolio

Flint Wines has announced the addition of the first-ever Greek winery to their portfolio.

The importer will be adding three new Assyrtiko wines from Vassaltis Vineyards, located on the island of Santorini. The boutique winery, which only produced its first vintage in 2014, has appointed Flint as its official agent for the UK Market.

Owner, Yannis Valambous of Vassaltis Vineyards said; "We are excited and honoured to be joining the spectacular portfolio of Flint wines as their first Greek producer. As a small winery, Vassaltis is committed to creating high-quality wines, always expressing the extraordinary terroir of Santorini. Flint's experience in providing top-class wines to the UK market along with their dynamism, make us confident that our wines are in good hands.

“We look forward to introducing the full range of our wines to Flint's discerning clients."

Yannis and a team of two oenologists handcraft the high-quality Assyrtiko produced by Vassaltis. Each of them brings a wealth of experience from their past winemaking stints with renowned wineries such as Michel Chapoutier and Oyster Bay.

With an increasing awareness of the unique styles and grape varieties now coming out of Greece, Flint said it felt it was the perfect time to get involved in this exciting, emerging area. It said the quality and story of Vassaltis sits comfortably alongside some of the greatest white wine producers in the world, many of which it already represents.

Gearoid Devaney MS, Director of Trade Sales at Flint Wines, said: "We are so excited to have the opportunity to work with Vassaltis, these are high-quality wines, with drive, focus and lots of personality. We are looking forward to introducing these special wines to our customers."

The wines are available for distribution immediately.

