Wine List hits crowdfunding target in one day

By Sonya Hook
 | 20 November, 2020

Wine List, a wine education startup founded in 2019, raised 100% of its £375,000 target in one day on Crowdcube this week.

Wine List offers a 12-part home wine course sending wine out for members to practice their skills on. Their self-learning programme is supplemented by online monthly classes.

Wine List was founded by Josh Lachkovic, who created the podcast An Introduction to English Wine in 2018, and spent his career working in tech startups.

According to the Crowdcube page, Wine List has more than 1,100 customers and shipped in excess of 20,000 bottles of wine. It began directly importing wines in July of this year.

"Very few people study the WSET in the UK," says Lachkovic, "and yet, many wine lovers lack confidence in their favourite drink. We're here to end that. We believe that armed with a little bit of knowledge, you'll find pleasure in every bottle you drink."

Wine List will be investing the funds into product development and growth. It plans to improve its online learning component, and build out their digital community.

"We've had an incredible first year certainly accelerated by Covid – but what we're building looks beyond short-term events. Consumers have been shifting to provenence, experience, and education for years – and Wine List answers to all three."

Wine List is now in “overfunding” on the site with 29 days left to go of the campaign. As well as equity available, Wine List are also offering perks including a free year's subscription and a case of Champagne. 

