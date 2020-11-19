C&C Wines partners with Accolade's Fine Wine Partners

London-based fine wine importer and wholesaler Carson & Carnevale Wines (C&C Wines) has revealed a new partnership with Fine Wine Partners, the fine wine division of Accolade Wines.

The collaboration between the two Australian fine wine specialists will offer independent merchants “one of the most impressive premium Australian portfolios from a single supplier in the UK”, according to the duo.

C&C Wines’ Australian agency offering features: Deep Woods Estate, one of Margaret River’s most prolific wineries; Hentley Farm, the only Barossa Valley producer to be named ‘Winery of the Year’ by James Halliday; Punt Road (Yarra Valley), and Evans & Tate, Margaret River’s number one wine brand by volume and a household name to Australian wine lovers.

They are joined by five major icons from Accolade’s portfolio: Petaluma, producers of ultra-premium wines from Adelaide Hills, Clare Valley and Coonawarra; Stonier (Mornington Peninsula), considered one of Australia’s finest producers of cool climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir; Houghton, which produces the ‘Jack Mann’ Cabernet Sauvignon; Grant Burge (Barossa Valley); and Australian sparkling wine producer, House of Arras (Tasmania).

Toby Spiers, Head of Fine Wine Partners said: “I am delighted that we are working closely with C&C Wines as a key supply partner for the independent specialist sector. Their supportive distribution model is key for this channel and working together to maximise this opportunity is very exciting. C&C Wines has handpicked a range of our Australian fine wines from the Accolade portfolio and we believe that their selection offers fantastic synergy to the target consumer in this sector”.

Christopher Carson, managing director of Carson & Carnevale said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Accolade’s Fine Wine Partners in the UK. Personally, it is wonderful to be working again with Houghton’s Jack Mann (he was a legend!) as well as House of Arras and Ed Carr (who is the greatest Aussie Sparkling winemaker of all time). To be able to add Petaluma, Grant Burge and Stonier as well is fantastic. These brilliant brands and wines perfectly complement our other magnificent premium Australian ranges and will enable C&C Wines to provide an even more compelling Australian offering.”

All wines are now available to order IBD and DPD, via C&C Wines.