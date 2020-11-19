Graft Wine to open pop-up wine shop
Graft Wine is opening a pop-up wine shop in Surrey Hills.
The shop is located in a converted farm building, which used to be the home of a cycling shop, in the village of Seale.
Nik Darlington, director of the Graft Wine Company, said: “We will have around 100 of our wines on the shelves including Sherry, Sauternes, Champagnes and local English sparkling wines as well as many gift packaging options to collect.”
The pop-up shop, which will open from November 25 until the end of the year, will initially be open 11-6pm from Wednesday to Saturday.
Pip of Manor Farm Wine Shop will be based at the Manor Farm Craft Centre in Seale, between Farnham and Guildford in the Surrey Hills.