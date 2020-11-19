Bacardi acquires pre-batched cocktail company Tails

By Sonya Hook
 | 19 November, 2020

Bacardi has acquired 100% ownership of the premium batched cocktail company Tails.

Tails, which was established ten years ago, blends premium spirits and liqueurs with natural mixers, juices and flavours.

The products use the Bacardi portfolio of premium spirits to make the cocktails, which are then packed in one-litre bottles.

The range includes Classic and Berry Mojito, which both use Bacardi rum; the Passion Fruit and Espresso Martini cocktails, which use 42Below Vodka; and Garden Spritz, using Bombay Sapphire Gin.

The news follows Bacardi’s acquisition of a minority stake in Tails in 2018.

Mahesh Madhavan, chief executive of Bacardi Limited, said: “The hospitality industry is facing extraordinary challenges, but make no mistake, our brands are built in bars and the on-trade continues to be a priority for Bacardi.

“We are offering bars and restaurants all our support to help them climb out of this crisis, including smart solutions to help them drive business and profit. Tails is a perfect example. Tails opens up the world of premium cocktails to bars which could never otherwise entertain the idea and at the same time it will open up a new revenue stream when they need it most.”

