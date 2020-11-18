Mirabeau is latest brand to extend into boxed wine

Mirabeau is introducing a bag-in-box format to its range.

Belle Année, part of the producer’s Atelier range, will now be available as a bag-in-box option. The newcomer, which fits the equivalent of three bottles of wine, will launch into Waitrose stores nationwide, and online at waitrose.com, and waitrosecellar.com, priced £25.99.

Stephen Cronk, founder of Mirabeau, said: “We were immediately smitten with the easy-drinking Belle Année style after launching this new cuvée earlier in the year. Extending it to a bag-in-box format, perfect for keeping wine fresher in the fridge, immediately seemed like a good idea.

“We all spend so much time at home at the moment and it’s nice to know you have a chilled supply ready for a glass, whatever the occasion. In addition, the environmental credentials of the bag-in-box packaging were important to us at Mirabeau.

“Being lighter to transport results in a lower carbon footprint and with an approachable price point, it certainly appeals to a younger audience. Ironically, we named this wine “Beautiful Year”, unaware what was about to hit us all, but at least it allows us to dream of the sun, bright blue skies and better times.”

Vin de France Belle Année is sourced from a wider geographical area than Mirabeau’s core range. The wine is described as being a “beautiful pale pink rosé with delectable strawberry aromas and an attractive taste profile full of summer berries with a refreshing finish”.

Marien Rodriguez, Waitrose Buyer, comments: “We are extremely excited to be exclusively launching the first bag-in-box from Mirabeau. The sales of bag-in-box at Waitrose year to date are in growth of 35% versus last year, which shows that our customers value the high quality of the wines and the convenience and great value that these offer. The growth of bag-in-box is also down to customers looking for the opportunity to enjoy wine in a more sustainable way and we're sure that this Belle Année Rosé from Mirabeau will be a success among our customers.”

