Bert Blaize and vintage car specialist open Bottles N Jars wine shop

By Sonya Hook
 | 18 November, 2020

Drinks writer and sommelier Bert Blaize has joined forces with a classic car showroom to open a new wine shop and deli in London’s Highgate.

Blaize, who wrote Which Wine When, has teamed up with Hexagon Classics, a vintage car specialist, to launch Bottles ‘N’ Jars.

The two-storey venue will host a wine shop and it will also offer wine, coffee and small plates on site. The unit sits next to the car showroom, which boasts vintage Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Aston Martins.

The shop will house a wide collection of wine as well as vermouth, grappa and spirits.

Blaize said: “Opening a bottle shop has been an ambition of wine which was amplified following the success of the book. I am really looking forward to chatting people through their choices, getting to know our locals and creating a fun and interactive space for wine lovers.”

Blaize’s career has also included roles in the hospitality sector, including a position as sommelier at The Clove Club and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.





