Off-trade spirits and wine sales climb during second lockdown

By Sonya Hook
 | 18 November, 2020

Spirits and wine look to be the off-trade winners of the second lockdown, reflecting a seasonal switch from beer and cider, which were the strongest performing categories in the first lockdown.

The latest Nielsen data shows off-trade sales are climbing weekly in response to the closure of the on-trade, although the levels of growth are lower than those seen in the first lockdown.

Data for the week ending November 7, shows total off-trade growth of 27% compared to the same week in 2019. This level of growth is outpacing that seen in the total Covid period to date, whereby the total off-trade is up 23%.

The Nielsen data shows that while beer and cider both recorded good levels of growth for the week, wine and spirits sales saw a noticeable jump (up by 30% and 25% respectively).

Nielsen’s client delivery team leader, Rob Hallworth, told DRN: “The introduction of a new lockdown in England has bumped BWS sales up by 27% as the on-trade closed from November 5, though not to the level we saw during the first lockdown. Grocery multiples benefited the most from this, growing by 28% (up from 19% last week), which is faster than impulse, which saw only small value sales increase (up 26%) versus the previous week’s 24%. Shoppers are likely favouring bigger stores to meet their needs as lockdown measures hit again.

“Seasonality means trends are slightly different in this lockdown. Cider, while still growing at 24%, is behind the year-to-date growth of 21%, whereas spirits (up 30%) and wine (up 25%) are growing ahead of year-to-date figures of 21% and 19% respectively.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  2. Halewood Artisanal Spirits unveils £1.4m…
  3. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  4. Diageo recalls alcohol-free Guinness
  5. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  6. Asda joins up with Diageo for whisky matching…
  7. Eataly London will host the UK's "largest…
  8. 31 Dover gets £2.7m backing from shareholders…
  9. Freixenet returns to small screen with new…
  10. Master of Malt reports surge in flavoured…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95