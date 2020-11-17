Eataly London will host the UK's "largest in-store collection of Italian wines"

Eataly is opening to the UK public for the first time in early 2021 in London. The company claims it will host “London’s biggest in-store Italian wine collection”, as well as acting as an Italian food hub.

The 40,000 two-storey Eataly London unit, which will be based in Broadgate, will house a market with more than 5,000 products. It will also have a wine shop, three restaurants (including the fine dining concept Terra), four bars, a food-to-go area, and a zero-waste produce refill store. The emporium will also be home to Eataly’s cookery school.

Eataly chief executive officer, Nicola Farinetti said: “London has been a key target in our global expansion plans for some time now and we’re happy to be bringing our vision and a love of high-quality food to the UK. Eataly is all about taking the Italian gastronomic culture abroad, making it accessible to all in a celebration of the craft, taste and traditions of Italian food and drink. Bringing people together is at the heart of what we do and this is even more important in the current climate.”

The company claims the wine shop (Cantina) will hold the UKs largest selection of Italian wines within a store. It will be based on the first floor, in between the restaurants and cookery school.

In a statement it said: “Cantina joins together an essential part of the Eataly journey and can be used for simple retail purchases, selecting wine for dining within our restaurants, wine tasting events or even just to gather knowledge or information.”

Oscar Farinetti launched the first Eataly in January 2007 in Torino. Eataly now employs more than 8,400 people across 15 countries, welcoming 39 million visitors every year. Eataly London is store number 43 and Eataly's 16th country.