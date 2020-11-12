Sol is now brewed using solar energy

Sol has announced that it is now brewed with solar energy, after the installation of 4,000 solar panels at its brewery in Tadcaster and 9,212 solar panels at its brewery in Zoeterwoude.

Since April 2020, all bottles brewed at both sites have been produced using renewable energy from solar power. The move marks an important step towards reducing the brand’s carbon footprint, as part of Heineken UK’s broader commitment to sustainability.

From October 2020, all primary and secondary packaging will include the new tagline, ‘Brewed with Solar Energy’, to mark the achievement and demonstrate to shoppers the changes the brand has made. Driving standout on shelf, the tagline complements the bottle’s new design, which dials up the iconic sun symbol and bright brand colours to reaffirm Sol’s aim to connect people to the positive energy from the sun.

Matt Saltzstein, Premium Beer Unit Brand Director at Heineken UK said: “At Heineken UK, we’ve challenged ourselves to innovate sustainably and as a result, we’re proud to share that the Sol brand is now brewed by solar energy. As its name suggests, Sol is all about the sun and our new tagline, ‘Brewed with Solar Energy’, reinforces our authentic, longstanding connection to it, whilst also showcasing our goal of becoming more carbon neutral to our sustainability-minded shoppers.”

Brewing Sol with solar power supports Heineken’s sustainable development strategy, Brewing a Better World, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in production to 70% by 2030.

