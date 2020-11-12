Halewood Artisanal Spirits unveils £1.4m campaign for Whitley Neill gins

Halewood Artisanal Spirits is unveiling a new £1.4 million campaign for its Whitley Neill gin brand to drive brand awareness in the run up the Christmas.

Since the launch of Whitley Neill Original in 2005, the brand has added a number of flavours with its portfolio now boasting 12 flavoured variants including Blood Orange, Raspberry and Blackberry.

The new campaign focuses on its Original Dry gin and best-selling Rhubarb & Ginger gin, highlighting the joy of the ‘perfect serve’, and forms part of a wider campaign to inspire and educate consumers on the best way to enjoy its broad portfolio of flavours.

Kelly Coughlan, International Marketing Manager, Halewood Artisanal Spirits, said: “Unsurprisingly, we have continued to see huge growth with the gin category during lockdown. Flavoured is still responsible for driving the majority of this growth, but non-flavoured is also growing. We very much see this popularity continuing, and despite the challenges of Covid we are investing heavily in the Whitley Neill brand to further widen its appeal to consumers, demonstrate the versatility of the range and generate increased footfall for the trade.

“Therefore, in addition to our print/digital ad campaign, we have also been working on ‘Tastes from Around the World’ – a social media partnership with Michelin-starred chef Mark Sargeant , featuring a series of delicious food and gin pairings, as well as providing a range of new assets for our customers to ensure consistent messaging across all channels”.

Assets available for the retailers include a range of posters and POS materials, featuring a host of festive serve suggestions to inspire shoppers, as well as assets for social media channels and digital screens.

The £1.4 million campaign is kicking off now and will be running throughout November and December. It includes placements at a number of high impact sites across the country, as well as print ads in key consumer titles both in the UK and USA.

