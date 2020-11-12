Freixenet returns to small screen with new campaign

Freixenet is returning to the small screen to showcase its sparkling range and to introduce its new Italian Wine Collection.

The campaign, which will air on November 17 for seven weeks, will run across TV, VOD and online media.

The advert has evolved from then 2019 campaign and it is designed to evoke emotion and to resonate with the audience as they envisage those moments “when we are able to celebrate together again.

From after work drinks to a party the advert recognises that although we may not be able to do these things at the moment we are all hopeful that these occasions will return soon and the accompanying audio voices this. The ad finishes with a five-second tag to announce the launch of Freixenet’s new Italian Still Wines Collection, which offer a new way to celebrate.

The Collection launched in April this year. The wines are presented in diamond bottles, and the range comprises Pinot Grigio, Italian Rose and Chianti, all sourced from Italy’s key wine regions.

The campaign launches during the semi-finals of The Great British Bake Off and is expected to reach an estimated audience of 36.1 million adults.

Samantha Cross, senior brand manager for Freixenet, said: “We have had to flex our plans this year in response to the ever-changing circumstances but we are excited to bring the brand back on screen. We recognise that the build up to Christmas will be different this year, but life’s celebratory moments still occur, and it is important to invest behind the brand and category and continue to build awareness.”

Lucy Auld, head of marketing said: “We are thrilled to be able showcase the Freixenet Italian Wine Collection on TV. This NPD launch is showing early signs of success with a strong sales performance and distribution build and we are keen to drive further trial and awareness with a wide audience.”

