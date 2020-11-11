Eco rum firm smashes crowdfunding target

A company that claims to be the world’s first carbon-negative rum distillery has reached a crowdfunding target of £150,000 within three hours of going live.

Devon-based Two Drifters, founded by Gemma and Russ Wakeham, said the money would be used to expand its distribution in retail.

Russ Wakeham said: “We’re incredibly proud of how far we have come since launching Two Drifters in 2019 and delighted we’ve already hit our crowdfunding target.

“Our ethos is to produce award-winning rums with minimal impact on the planet.

“We believe there are very few British distilleries that actually make rum from raw ingredients, rather than importing it and flavouring it and we’re confident our rum can compete with the best Caribbean rums on the market.”

Gemma Wakeham added: “Two Drifters is going from strength to strength.

“We’re now stocked in John Lewis, Virgin Wines and produce [rugby union team] Exeter Chiefs’ rum.

“It’s exciting that our brand is so highly regarded and recognised as having such potential.

“It’s the right time to take Two Drifters to the next level, with significant growth in our website traffic, an active social media community and fully-booked distillery tours. We want our investors to join us on our mission to make Two Drifters the world’s most established sustainable spirit.”

