Cherry smoke whisky joins Mackmyra’s Moment range

Swedish whisky brand Mackmyra has added a cherry smoke whisky to its Moment series of limited editions.

The 43% abv Moment Körsbärsrök is a limited run of 1,500 bottles and can be ordered from today with stocks available from November 25.

The spirit was produced at Mackmyra Bruk in 2010 and 2011 and consists of a smoky distillate matured in ex-Bourbon casks, and further distillates aged in casks saturated with cherry wine.

Master blender Angela D’Orazio said: “A mature and smoky whisky such as this, with final maturing in cherry wine casks, is a real end-of-the-year whisky.

“It is the perfect accompaniment to a Roquefort cheese or a soft, mature Brie at the end of a nice dinner with family and friends in the autumn darkness.

“It has a nicely distinct smoky character that doesn’t dominate the other finely-tuned flavours in the whisky too much.”

Related articles: