Beckham whisky brand adds bauble bottle

Diageo has released a limited edition bottle for the Clubman version of the Haig Club single grain whisky it markets in partnership with David Beckham.

The festive pack features “abstract bauble imagery” and is being listed by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose and the Co-op, with an rrp of £25.

Haig Club was launched in 2014 and the cheaper Clubman expression followed two years later.

Brand manager Ellie Deans said: “Each year, Christmas represents endless opportunities for retailers to create excitement and drive sales and, with this year’s Christmas set to be noticeably different, the power of a gift has never been so important, as people look to connect with friends and family at a distance.

“Haig Club has helped to define a new era in whisky and attract a new demographic of whisky drinkers to the category.

“With its smooth, light flavour and striking new bottle design, the limited edition Haig Club Clubman makes an excellent addition to shelves this Christmas.”

