Campari adds Mexican spirits to UK portfolio

Campari UK has taken on the distribution of Montelobos mezcal and the Ancho Reyes range of Mexican chilli liqueurs.

The brands were previously handled by Mangrove in the UK.

They have joined their new distributor’s Prestige portfolio which includes Appleton Estate rum, Wild Turkey American whiskey and Grand Marnier.

Campari UK will handle Ancho Reyes Original and Verde liqueurs and the Montelobos range of Espadin, Ensamble, Tobala and Pechuga mezcals.

Campari UK managing director Brad Madigan said: “The acquisition of both Ancho Reyes and Montelobos will further diversify Campari UK’s growing prestige portfolio, with the addition of a unique, award-winning Mexican liqueur and an artisanal mezcal.

“As both distinctive and super-premium brands, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos are a perfect fit. We are thrilled to have them as part of our ever growing Prestige portfolio.

“I would like to thank the team at Mangrove for their commitment in establishing these brands in the UK market. We’re looking forward to further building on their great work.”