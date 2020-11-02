Laphroaig ad captures debut reactions to whisky’s taste

Peated single malt Scotch brand Laphroaig has launched an ad campaign capturing consumer reactions to their first sip of the smoky Islay whisky.

The campaign will run on TV, social and digital media from December 1.

The ad is part of the ongoing Opinions Welcome campaign and was made by filming members of the public handed a bottle and glass for the first time and recording their genuine reactions to the whisky’s unconventional taste – both positive and negative.

Nick Ganich, head of brands at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, said, “The idea that Laphroaig isn’t for everyone is what makes it such an iconic and inclusive brand.

“You may love or, indeed, dislike the taste, but what is certain is that drinking Laphroaig is a deeply personal experience that elicits great emotion and often debate among our customers and consumers.”

The campaign will feature on video-on-demand through Sky Go, ITV and All 4 and in a variety of formats across Instagram and Facebook.

See a sneak preview here.

An Opinions Welcome gift will be in the off-trade pre-Christmas.