Freixenet Copestick makes early Pink Prosecco move with I Heart variant

Freixenet Copestick is launching a Rosé Prosecco under its I Heart label.

The new I Heart Prosecco Rosé taps into growth in the I Heart brand, which is growing 11% year-on-year, and also its I Heart Italian Sparkling Rosé, which has recorded 253% year-on-year growth.

The launch also pre-empts a boom in Pink Prosecco following a change in the regulations within the Prosecco DOC consortium in Italy, which saw a new ruling to allow production of the drink with the stipulation that all Rosé Prosecco must be made with a Glera base and blended with 10-15% Pinot Nero.

Freixenet Copestick said: “We wanted to provide consumers with an entry-level option from a known and trusted brand. Simple, stylish, this blush-coloured Prosecco will ensure consumers are ready for any celebration big or small.”

Dani McDonald, Senior Brand Manager for I Heart Wines said: “We are delighted to be able to add a delicious, affordable Prosecco Rosé to our portfolio. The change in rules from the Prosecco DOC consortium, has enabled us to utilise a recognisable term on the front label to make it clear to the I Heart consumer exactly what they are purchasing.

"We know many consumers already refer to ‘Italian Sparkling Rosé’ as ‘Pink Fizz’ or ‘Pink Prosecco’ so this will provide that shortcut and help consumers with their buying decisions”

I Heart Prosecco Rosé (rsp: £9) will be listed in Nisa stores in time for Christmas and Sainsbury’s at the end of January, in time for Valentine’s Day.

The producer is also launching a limited-edition Christmas Prosecco (rsp: 8.50), which has listings with Nisa, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Parfets, Bargain Booze, Bestway, Blakemore, United Wines and Musgrave from the end of this month.

