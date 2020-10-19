Treasury Wine Estates adds bag-in-box option for 19 Crimes

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is introducing a bag-in-box format for its 19 Crimes brand, and it will be launched into the UK’s supermarkets this month.

The 1.5-litre box, which features 19 Crimes flagship red wine, has been developed to offer “a premium and sustainable format option” to the brand’s engaged millennial audience, as an introduction to the fast-growing bag-In-box category.

The 19 Crimes bag-in-box launch will be supported by a social media campaign centred around Halloween, targeting audiences on Facebook and Instagram. The campaign will focus on encouraging people to experience the Living Wine Labels app by bringing the story on pack to life and positioning 19 Crimes as the wine to buy for Halloween.

TWE said the introduction of the 19 Crimes bag-in-box format offers “a route for the brand’s younger audience demographic to further explore the category with the consistency of quality offered by a reputable premium brand”.

The producer said the bag-in-box category has recruited 40% more shoppers than it has lost over the last two years, up by 890,000 people, with new shoppers being significantly younger than those who have left.

It said: “While older shoppers have continued to hold the majority share of sales within the category, shoppers under the age of 44 have become much more engaged in the format with purchase intent up by 10.6 per year, and up 2.1 versus last year.”

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing for EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are adding a bag-in-box format to the 19 Crimes portfolio. As the UK’s number one millennial wine brand, 19 Crimes has a proven track record for driving value and volume growth adding £18 million to the category, and bringing younger consumers to the wine category. The new format provides a convenient, premium and sustainable alternative for this audience, whilst catering to the all-important sharing occasion.”

19 Crimes Red Wine 1.5-litre bag-in-box (rsp: £18) is currently available in Tesco and Morrison’s.

