Aldi gears up to launch Brewdog's ALD IPA

Aldi is launching a Brewdog beer that was created during a Twitter exchange between the two companies after shoppers drew similarities between Aldi’s Anti-Establishment Beer and the brewer’s Punk IPA.

ALD IPA will be available as a Specialbuy from Aldi from tomorrow and it marks Brewdog’s first-ever exclusive creation for a supermarket. The 4.7% session IPA is based on Brewdog’s Hop Fiction recipe and it will cost £1.39 per 33cl can.

The two companies have announced that for every case sold they will each donate a tree to be planted in the Brewdog Forest, located in the Scottish highlands. Brewdog announced earlier this year it is now a ‘carbon negative’ business as it takes twice as much carbon out of the air as it emits.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We couldn’t resist stocking ALD IPA, which supports our mission to work with the UK’s best independent suppliers. Plus, with customer enquiries through the roof after the conversation broke on Twitter - it really was a no brainer to give our shoppers what they want.”

James Watt, co-founder of Brewdog said: “ALD IPA has been one of our favourite collaborations to date, it’s definitely one no one saw coming! From a mock-up on Twitter, to being stocked at Aldi stores across the UK, the response has been incredible. Most importantly, both Brewdog and Aldi have agreed that for every case sold an extra tree will be planted in the Brewdog Forest. A win-win for our customers, and the planet!”

