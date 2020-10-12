The Vineking reveals plans to expand the business

By Sonya Hook
 | 12 October, 2020

The Vineking has had its bid for “the most perfect site” accepted and is set to embark on “a huge project”.

The new unit, previously a Laura Ashley store, is based in Reigate. It is the equivalent of three units knocked into one, with the same space in the basement along with rear access.

Owner, Erik Laan, said: “I know we are in very uncertain times but this site will give us the ability to offer so much more.”

The new store will give the business a bigger retail space, and it will also allow the company to expand its deli and hamper offering. There will be pop-up restaurant offerings and a full-sized warehouse.

The company hopes to open the new store by the end of November and tasting rooms will be added from January next year.

The Vineking currently has The Tasting Rooms and two shops in Reigate (Church Street and West Road), a shop and bar in East Molesey and a shop in Weybridge.

Its Chruch Street shop in Reigate will be coverted into a dedicated beer and spirits hall.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Victoria Burt MW: Why wine education makes…
  3. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  4. Treasury Wine Estate's Lindeman's collaborates…
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. Ten Locks adds The Salford Rum Company and…
  7. Kopparberg adds pear variant to its gin line-up…
  8. Marston's and Carlsberg joint venture cleared…
  9. Online shopping: Changed habits will continue…
  10. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95