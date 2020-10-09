Ten Locks adds The Salford Rum Company and Diablesse Rum

Ten Locks, the new premium spirits company, has added a duo of spiced rum brands to its burgeoning portfolio.

The Salford Rum Company and Diablesse Rum are both available to retailers now.

The former has a range of small batch golden and dark spiced rums, that are distilled, blended and bottled close to the old Salford Docks. The brand takes inspiration from the imports of Caribbean rums and world spices that came through the city’s docks in the early 1900s.

The distiller’s Salford Original Spiced Rum and Salford Dark Spice Rum will now be part of the Ten Locks portfolio.

Diablesse Rum is a female-owned rum brand made from premium rums from the Caribbean.

Ten Locks will grow its two flagship expressions in the UK: Diablesse Caribbean Golden Rum, a blend of rums from “some of the most highly regarded distilleries in the world”, including the Four Square Distillery in Barbados, Jamaica’s Worthy Park and a Demerara rum from the Enmore Coffey still in Guyana; and Clementine Spiced Rum, which is “the only clementine spiced rum in the world”.

Becky Davies, Head of Commercial at Ten Locks, said: “Our goal is to offer premium spirits of distinction with a clear point of difference to retailers, and that’s precisely what these brands are. Every spirit is an example of incredible innovation - whilst respecting traditional techniques - that we know will excite discerning consumers seeking great taste, quality and brands that are relentlessly striving for positive change in their own way.

“Spiced rums are gaining huge traction and the appreciation they deserve. At the same time, the raft of NPD we’ve seen has started to swing towards high sugar and – at times – low quality products, much like pockets of the gin category. Our partnerships with The Salford Rum Company and Diablesse means we step into these sectors proudly, with truly exceptional, extremely high quality and very authentic liquids with real profit potential and consumer appeal.

Salford Rum Co-founder Tommy Gaughan said: “Like the inspiration for our Salford Rum brand, Ten Locks and sister company Kingsland Drinks have a rich local history of importing wine and spirits through Salford Docks. This is an exciting step in the Salford Rum journey that allows us to continue with our dedication to work locally in the development of our business while reaching a wider audience through the Ten Locks portfolio.”

Cleo Farman, Creator of Diablesse Rum, said: “As a Manchester brand, we are delighted to work with a Manchester-based company that shares our dedication to the rum category. It’s fantastic to work with another company that is spearheaded by a woman who has a huge passion for the industry, and for partnering with purposeful brands with a true story to tell. I have no doubt that retailers, and in turn consumers, will enjoy the access Ten Locks presents to the Diablesse brand; we’re excited to see how our footprint expands across the country as even more consumers get enjoy this special spirit.”

The rums are available to the off-trade via ten Locks now and they join others in the portfolio, including Nusa Cana Rum, Applewood Gin and West Cork Irish Whiskey.