The Oxford Wine Company gears up to open third store

The Oxford Wine Company (OWC) is opening a new shop in central Oxford.

The new store - the company’s third - will be on Little Clardendon Street on the site of the old Oddbins store. The unit has been a wine shop for a number of years.

Emily Silva, head of retail and marketing, said: “We cannot wait to be part of the Jericho community. There has been a wine shop on the premises for many years and we are delighted to be picking up the mantle and ensuring that Little Clarendon Street still has a source of quality wines and spirits.”

The first phase of opening will be to give the retail space “a lick of OWC branding”, according to Silva, and to stock it with the company’s products. This is scheduled for early November.

Phase two, in 2021, will be to convert the “beautiful and airy” first floor into an events space for tastings.

The Little Clarendon Street store will join OWC’s Botley Road and Turl Street stores.

Silva said: “With our Standlake headquarters and concession shop at Millets Farm, we will have a grand total of five retail outlets as we head towards the company’s thirtieth birthday in 2022.

The company has already recruited three people to help run the store.

