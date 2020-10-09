The Oxford Wine Company gears up to open third store

By Sonya Hook
 | 09 October, 2020

The Oxford Wine Company (OWC) is opening a new shop in central Oxford.

The new store - the company’s third - will be on Little Clardendon Street on the site of the old Oddbins store. The unit has been a wine shop for a number of years.

Emily Silva, head of retail and marketing, said: “We cannot wait to be part of the Jericho community. There has been a wine shop on the premises for many years and we are delighted to be picking up the mantle and ensuring that Little Clarendon Street still has a source of quality wines and spirits.”

The first phase of opening will be to give the retail space “a lick of OWC branding”, according to Silva, and to stock it with the company’s products. This is scheduled for early November.

Phase two, in 2021, will be to convert the “beautiful and airy” first floor into an events space for tastings.

The Little Clarendon Street store will join OWC’s Botley Road and Turl Street stores.

Silva said: “With our Standlake headquarters and concession shop at Millets Farm, we will have a grand total of five retail outlets as we head towards the company’s thirtieth birthday in 2022.
The company has already recruited three people to help run the store.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Waitrose reveals "UK supermarket first" with…
  4. Laylo aims high: Pushing for premium with…
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. Torabhaig releases "rare new arrival" to peated…
  7. Victoria Burt MW: Why wine education makes…
  8. Richard Hemming MW: Does wine education make…
  9. Kopparberg adds pear variant to its gin line-up…
  10. Treasury Wine Estate's Lindeman's collaborates…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95