SIBA says Government is failing to address "serious issues" faced by brewers

By Sonya Hook
 | 24 September, 2020

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) has highlighted “serious issues” facing the brewing and hospitality industries, which it said the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, failed to address in his Coronavirus financial support announcement today.

James Calder, chief executive of the SIBA, said: "The Chancellor’s announcement that a new job support scheme for people in work will be introduced from November is welcome and will protect jobs, however it does not address the serious issues facing the brewing and hospitality industries which have been amongst the worst impacted by Coronavirus.

“Without targeted support for the beer, brewing and broader hospitality industry, which has been specifically targeted by new restrictions, then we will see widespread business closures of breweries and pubs.

“Breweries have not had access to any of the business grants available to other hospitality businesses during Coronavirus and to avoid further business closures it essential that a targeted support package is introduced by Government.

“Equally whilst the extension of the VAT cut for hospitality is welcome for many pubs, it does not apply to beer or alcohol sales so is not available to wet-led community pubs which do not serve food. Breweries and wet-led pubs are once again being left behind by the Chancellor’s measures and without urgent support many will not survive the vital Christmas period."

Site Search

Newsletter

