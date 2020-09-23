Kingsland Drinks to distribute Cellier des Dauphins

Kingsland Drinks has been appointed as distribution partner of Cellier des Dauphins, one of the leading producers of wines in the Rhône Valley, covering all key appellations, including Côtes du Rhône, Côtes du Rhône Villages and Crus such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Vinsobres and Cairanne.

A key focus for the partnership will be distribution in nominated off-trade customers of the global brand, Cellier des Dauphins, the number one AOC wine brand in France. Kingsland Drinks will also represent wine ranges from Cellier des Dauphins, including Val Soléu and Les Dauphins, as well as having the capacity to supply a wide selection of retailer own-label Rhône wines.

Cellier des Dauphins has existing listings in various UK retailers including Tesco and Majestic and through the partnership will continue to build the brand presence throughout the UK off-trade.

Adam Marshall, Buying Controller at Kingsland Drinks, said: “We are delighted to add Cellier des Dauphins to our portfolio of high-quality producers. It is steeped in history and at the same time, open to innovation and exciting product and brand development, which makes it a perfect fit for Kingsland Drinks. Our research shows that the Cellier des Dauphins brands have, by far, the youngest and most affluent shoppers of the top French brands, presenting a real opportunity to bring something engaging to the French category.”

Marin Bourayne, Export Director from Cellier des Dauphins, said: “Cellier des Dauphins is a successful global brand and Kingsland Drinks is a fantastic partner for us to continue build on that success within the UK market. The team at Kingsland Drinks has a significant presence in the UK with long-standing customer relationships and the company’s family values mirror our own, so the partnership is a natural fit.”

