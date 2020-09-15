Accolade Wines Europe’s core UK brands are now carbon neutral

Accolade Wines Europe has announced its core branded portfolio - including Hardys, Mudhouse, Jam Shed, Banrock Station, Echo Falls and Kumala - has been certified carbon neutral. Accolade’s ambition is to complete 100% portfolio neutrality by the end of 2020.

The certification is part of the company’s long-term commitment to sustainability and reducing its impact on the planet.

The carbon neutral footprint analysis is certified by the Carbon Trust, an independent organisation with the mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

Accolade sells over 150 million bottles of wine in Europe per year and has been working to reduce its carbon footprint over the past few years, with projects including the introduction of lighter weight bottles for Echo Falls and Hardy’s, which reduced the glass related CO2 brand footprint. It has also added more recyclable packaging across ‘Wine on Tap’ formats.

To offset the remaining carbon emissions, Accolade Wines Europe has also partnered with climate and sustainability experts ClimateCare to offset their residual carbon emissions across its brand portfolio. ClimateCare specialise in high quality projects that both reduce carbon emissions and improve lives. The team has worked closely with Accolade Wines to help them compensate for those emissions they cannot yet reduce.

These projects include the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor, which helps to restore ecosystems and preserve threatened and unique flora and fauna in Australia, alongside innovative afforestation in Chile, clean cookstoves in South Africa and renewable energy in the US and China. These projects not only cut carbon emissions, helping to tackle climate change, but also deliver a variety of sustainable development impacts. For instance, clean cookstoves reduce indoor air pollution, a major health issue in the developing world.

Caroline Thompson-Hill, Managing Director for Europe, Accolade Wines, said: “We’re very proud to announce that our Accolade Wines UK-packaged core branded portfolio is carbon neutral. We know that there is demand from shoppers for greener products, with 62% of consumers saying they want to buy from sustainable brands, and the wine category is no different. Companies have to act on their carbon footprint for the sake of the planet and we want Accolade Wines Europe to set a positive example that we hope the rest of the industry follow.

“Sustainability is a core focus for us, and our state-of-the-art supply chain allows us to reduce our carbon emissions and ensures we have a platform to build our business on in the years ahead. Working with ClimateCare means we can also offset all the carbon emissions we can’t yet reduce, and so take full responsibility for our carbon footprint. We look forward to completing the work with the Carbon Trust on certification for the remainder of our business later this year.”

Robert Foye, Accolade Wines Chief Executive Officer added, “Taking our UK-packaged core branded portfolio carbon neutral is a major achievement for our entire Company and follows on from recent investment in The Park to become a carbon neutral production facility. We are committed to focusing on sustainability across everything we do and moving towards carbon neutrality across our business is extremely important to us.”

Vaughan Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer, ClimateCare, said: "We work with forward-thinking organisations to turn their climate responsibilities into positive outcomes. Our trademark Climate+Care approach helps organisations take a smart approach to addressing their environmental impacts by offsetting their carbon emissions through projects which also support sustainable development.”

Carbon neutral messaging will be communicated on packs, in-store and on digital, across the Accolade Wines Europe branded portfolio from January 2021.

