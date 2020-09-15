East London Liquor Co extends into hard seltzers

East London Liquor Co has announced its entry into the hard seltzer category with the launch of two new drinks.

Each seltzer is made with the same 100% wheat vodka that is produced behind the bar in the producer’s distillery in Bow Wharf. The flavours are created using a selection of fruit extracts and essences, sourced from around the world.

The canned drinks come in two variants: Pomegranate & Vodka Seltzer and Lime & Vodka Seltzer, each with 88 calories per can.

Alex Wolpert, founder, said: “Our focus has always been on making sure that drinkers have a wide range of delicious booze to enjoy, whether that’s in their favourite cocktail bar, or their spirits cabinet at home.

“But sometimes you don’t want to bother with the faff of making cocktails, and just want to grab a tinnie from your fridge.

“Our job is to make sure that those canned drinks taste great. Don’t like it? Don’t drink it. We created seltzers that are big on taste using natural ingredients, and yes, they’re low on calories like other seltzers, but that’s just an added bonus.”

James Law, director of brand & development, said: “We love dry drinks – a martini with just a spritz of vermouth is one of our favourites, so when we heard about the hard seltzer craze in the US it piqued our interest.

“The seltzer scene is chock-a-block with drinks that are stripped of flavour and character. We wanted to stand by our principles and launch a range that are juicy, moreish, and maybe just a little bit more sophisticated. We’re really proud of what we’re launching.”

Related articles: