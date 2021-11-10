Features List

Drinks Retailing News is the only magazine devoted to the UK off-trade drinks industry and it has been the key source of news for thousands of retail buyers since 1863. We provide an unrivalled blend of news, analysis, comment and publish essential in-depth features covering every aspect of beer, wine, spirits and cider.

Click here to download the current features list.

Please note that our features and infographics do not carry any contact information. We advise you advertise to generate sales leads.

Please also note that the features list may change according to trends in the market place and we will endeavour to update the details as quickly as we can.

Editorial deadlines are usually three weeks before publication date. Contact Lucy.Britner@agilemedia.co.uk

Related articles: