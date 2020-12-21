Diageo launches Gordon's 0.0%

Diageo GB has launched a new alcohol-free Gordon’s 0.0%.

The newcomer, which is available via Amazon and in store at Tesco, comes in a 70cl format and it is made using the same distilled botanicals as Gordon’s London Dry Gin. After the initial launch, Gordon’s 0.0% will roll out across wholesale and other supermarkets from January 3.

Low and no alcohol spirits is currently the fastest growing segment within the alcohol category in the UK, growing by 33% across the Off Trade (Nielsen, w/e Sept 5, 2020).

Following a unique distillation process, which involves each botanical being individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together, Gordon’s 0.0% “perfectly captures the essence of Gordon’s” and offers an alcohol-free alternative without having to compromise on taste and experience, according to Diageo.

Charlotte Gibbon, GB Head of Marketing at Gordon’s said: “We are extremely excited to be introducing Gordon’s 0.0% into the UK market. With the low and no trend showing no signs of slowing down, we are delighted to offer a new alcohol-free alternative which allows consumers to enjoy the same great taste of Gordon’s without any of the alcohol. At Gordon’s, we are committed to providing choice for different occasions and we don’t think people should have to miss out on the flavour or experience when choosing an alcohol-free drink.”

Anita Robinson, Marketing Director Diageo GB said: “Combining years of experience and historic Gin distilling knowledge, our expert innovation team at Gordon’s has created a truly special product at 0.0% ABV which also remains true to the brand’s heritage and has been made by distilling the same botanicals used in Gordon's London Dry Gin. Our distillation process is a closely guarded secret, known only to a handful of people and we are incredibly proud to be bringing gin drinkers that juniper led taste they’re expecting from Gordon’s when they choose not to drink alcohol.”

Gordon’s SKU’s currently occupy the top eight spots in the impulse channel (Nielsen Scantrack data) and Gordon’s 0.0% follows a raft of innovation from the Gordon’s portfolio. Gordon’s 0.0% joins recent innovations such as Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin (37.5%ABV) and Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin (38% ABV) – which launched in 2017.

Related articles: