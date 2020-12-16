Unicorn Tears reveals new look and recipe

Unicorn Tears Gin has a new look in time for Christmas, along with a revamp recipe and updated bottle design.

The brand’s Classic and Raspberry Pink Gin variants have been given a contemporary and premium look, to follow in the success of the “wildly popular” Unicorn Tears Gin Liqueurs.

The new recipe spirits are initially available exclusively through Firebox.com in a 50cl bottle, with a launch price of £24.99 (down from £29.99) and a 5cl miniature for £6.99 (down from £8.99).

The 37.5% abv gin contains “a rare breed” of botanicals, including mandarin, almond, raspberry, coriander and pepper, plus exotic horned melon, along with juniper berries.

Kristian Bromley, Managing Director of Firebox.com and Mythical Spirits, said “We were overwhelmed by the popularity of the original Unicorn Tears range when it launched in 2015. The originality of our concept and the instagrammability of the tasty, shimmering liquid prompted a massive trend in gin liqueurs and shimmering spirits which has rippled through the industry and dominated supermarket shelves and drinks cabinets across the world.

“We didn’t mean to start a trend and we’re sorry about some of the copycats who followed us. Who took ‘inspiration’ from what we created but ruined it by just lazily slapping a unicorn on the bottle, adding some sickly bubblegum flavour and halving the alcohol content. They just don’t get it. Only we have the unicorns tears.

“Five years after it all started, we’re back to offer something new and unique again. We’ve improved our emotion harvesting techniques during the sadness of 2020 and we can’t wait to offer our customers’ drinks cabinets something fun, unusual and delicious this festive season.

“As well as working with our fantastic retail partners across the UK next year, we’re all set for global expansion in 2021, with plans to bring Unicorn Tears Gin to Europe, the Far East and the US.”

