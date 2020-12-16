McColl's partners with Uber Eats for local delivery service

McColl’s Retail Group has announced a partnership with Uber Eats to offer home delivery of everyday convenience goods, including alcohol, from over 400 of its stores across the UK.

A range of 500 daily essentials from over 400 McColl’s stores will be available on-demand via the Uber Eats app by the end of March 2021.

Customers will be able to order a wide range of high-quality convenience products from McColl’s, including groceries, soft drinks, confectionery, snacks, beer, wine, toiletries and household goods. Customers will be able to order via the Uber Eats app for delivery in as little as under 30 minutes, in line with local store opening times.

The partnership builds on the existing home delivery trial with Uber Eats announced by McColl’s in December 2019 and represents an important milestone as McColl’s progresses its strategic change programme by further enhancing its customer offer, supporting the neighbourhood communities it serves, and making it as easy as possible for customers to get their daily essentials.

According to recent data from Kantar in the UK grocery sector, one in five households now order groceries online, with online’s share of all UK grocery spending reaching 12.5%. A record 5.9 million people purchased groceries online in Britain during the month of October.

McColl’s expects to offer 135 stores via the Uber Eats app ahead of Christmas, with 400 stores on the app in total by the end of March 2021. In line with health and safety guidance, all deliveries will be a contact-free service, ensuring the safety of customers.

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive of McColl’s, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Uber Eats as we develop our customer offer to meet the growing demand for last-mile home delivery of high-quality convenience goods across the UK. The partnership is in line with our strategy to further strengthen our customer offer by making it easier than ever for customers to get their daily essentials, as well as helping to attract the younger generation of customers.”

Toussaint Wattinne, Uber Eats General Manager, UK: “We are very excited about this new partnership with McColl’s that will bring everyday convenience goods directly to people’s doors. During the pandemic, demand for everyday essentials has grown exponentially, and with this partnership we hope that more people will be able to safely and quickly get access to all their daily essentials.”

Related articles: