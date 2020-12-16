Iconic Wineries of British Columbia brings CheckMate Artisinal Winery to the UK

Iconic Wineries of British Columbia (IWBC) is introducing CheckMate Artisinal Winery to the UK for the first time.

IWBC is a collective of six artisanal wineries, each aimed at offering a unique representation of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, which it describes as “one of the world’s last great undiscovered wine regions”.

One of these wine producers, CheckMate Artisanal Winery, was born out of a bold vision by Anthony von Mandl, who came from a wine family which has roots in the Canadian wine industry dating back more than four decades.

Von Mandl believed that by harnessing the effects of climate change it would be possible to produce extremely limited quantities of elegant, Burgundian-style Chardonnay and Bordeaux-inspired Merlot in the Okanagan Valley, a tiny region with just 10,500 vineyard acres.

CheckMate wines are now available for the first time in the UK. The small lot Chardonnay and Merlot wines are handcrafted under the watchful eye of Australian-born winemaker, Philip McGahan.

Paul Beavis, managing director, Iconic Wineries of British Columbia, said: “It is very rare to find wines that display such impeccable character, integrity and quality. With Anthony von Mandl’s vision and Phil McGahan’s mastery, CheckMate wines represent the pinnacle of expression of the Okanagan Valley.

“Once experienced, the expectations for Chardonnays and Merlots will never be the same. The time has come to take these wines to the rest of the world, starting in the United Kingdom.”

The wines are priced £65 for a bottle of £195 for a triple bottle gift box set. These are available from Hedonism Wines, Mayfair, Private Cellars or via the IWBC website.

